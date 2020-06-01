LockRock 5k sponsors boost LHS Foundation scholarship fund

Despite a canceled 2020 race, the LockRock 5k committee raised $6,250 for the Lockport High School Foundation's scholarship fund for graduating seniors.
The foundation hosts the 5k race on Armed Forces Day every year, to honor men and women for their service to our country and raise money for the scholarship fund. This year's race, slated for May 16, was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.
According to race organizer Cookie Butcher, sponsors declined to take back their donations after the cancelation.
“I was thrilled but not surprised when they said 'keep it — the need for scholarship is still there,'” she said.
LockRock sponsors included OATH / Verizon, West Herr, Lockport Energy Associates, NetPlus Alliance, VFW Post 2535, Vietnam Veterans of America Post 268, Pella Windows, Reid Group & Crosby’s Stores, Diversified Manufacturing Inc., LaFarge, Lockport Education Association, Ports Pizza, American Legion Post 410, Ridge Road Express and Reid’s Drive-In.
Next year's LockRock 5k is slated for May 15, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.