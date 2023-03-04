BARKER — Lions District Governor Mike Yost visited the Barker club’s monthly meeting Wednesday evening. In addition to delivering an inspirational speech, he recognized the club’s long-term members and inducted two new members.
Starting with a message from Lions International President Brian Sheehan, Yost explained the theme “together we can.” Sheehan’s message stressed accomplishing big things by rolling up our sleeves and putting in the work. Then all things are possible. Yost’s theme, “together we will,” took that even farther. He wants every club to build a team, build a vision and then build success.
Yost’s district updates included the state of the current district, emphasizing that Western New York is No. 1 in New York state for eye screenings for schoolchildren. Barker Lions Club participates in that program. Yost explained the new specialty clubs, including an environmental club, and he pointed out Barker’s active participation in social media and the press, its increasing membership and its reporting activities to Lions International.
During the meeting, membership chevrons were presented to these Barker Lions: Matthew Costello, 55 years; Frank Eldridge, 50 years; Gordon Harper, 30 years; Tom Mallon, 25 years; and Michael Feltz, Lori Brounsheidel, Fran Costello, and Margo Sue Bittner, 20 years.
Also, new members Dean Schatz and Kathaline Woodruff were inducted. Schatz was enthused about his new participation. “I learned so much about the Lions organization tonight. I am looking forward to wearing a Lions shirt with pride,” he said.
Tickets are now available for the club’s Mother’s Day Chicken Barbecue.
Barker Lions meet on the first Wednesday of the month at the Barker Community Building on Main Street. For more information about the club, check its Facebook page, email Roar@BarkerLions.org or call 716-778-7001.
