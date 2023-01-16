MEDINA — Rob Robinson’s whole life changed in 2014, after what he thought was a routine visit to his doctor.
Robinson, 66, has always suffered from allergies, so kept regular appointments with Dr. Surinder Bath, during which he routinely had blood work done. It was after one of those appointments that he got a call from the doctor’s office saying he had to come to the office, “Now.”
“I arrived to find Dr. Bath with tears rolling down his cheeks,” Robinson said. “He had me booked at Roswell at 9 the next morning.”
Robinson’s blood work showed he had multiple myeloma, a cancer of the bone marrow.
“What has happened since is a series of miracles,” Robinson said.
The first few months were really rough, he said. He had to be driven to Buffalo-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center once a month, where he spent an entire day having his stem cells collected. Often, they couldn’t harvest enough and he would have to return. Once, he had to go 12 days in a row, arriving at 6 a.m. and sitting in a bed for six hours while hooked to a machine.
“I would lay there and watch the Rockford Files,” Robinson said. “When the show was over, I knew the procedure was half way through.”
His pastor, the Rev. Vince Iorio, arranged for someone to drop him off and pick him up each day.
This regimen, which includes three chemo pills a day and a monthly visit to the Roswell clinic, has continued for eight years.
“I’m in my 100th cycle now, meaning Jan. 26 will be my 100th monthly visit,” Robinson said. “The nurses have told me people rarely make it to the 100th month. All my numbers are miraculously normal.”
Robinson volunteered to be in a study, so the treatments don’t cost him anything. If they did, he would have passed the $1 million mark long ago, he said.
Robinson and his wife Cindy are eager to share his story and relay the importance of early detection.
Robinson, whose mother Virginia Bishop used to play piano at the Apple Grove, inherited her love of music and has played piano in big-name area bands all his life. When he decided 10 years ago to form his own band, which he calls the “A” Band, he also decided to use the band to spread the word about early detection. His first wife died of cancer in 2006, and he has since played gigs on what he calls the “Kill Cancer Tour.”
Robinson believes God’s hand is in his life, which is why he has been able to attain total remission. He also has a philosophy.
“It’s all about attitude. There’s no laying around feeling sorry for myself,” he said. “Besides my band, I started the Busker Festival during Ale in Autumn last fall. It was so successful, we are making it an annual event. I’m still involved in Scouting and work at my job as an electrical inspector.”
There isn’t a day that he doesn’t give thanks for his miraculous life, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.