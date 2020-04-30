Look but don't touch

"Nobody doesn't like Jaji," Karen Smith says of her 90-year-old father. That's true even for newborns.
John Lobczowski, retired tool and dye maker, is said to be a 60-year-old in a 90-year-old's body. Known as Jaji — grandfather, in Polish — he doesn't have much to say about COVID-19 except that he doesn't like it. One of his gripes is it keeps him in his house, a rule enforced by his daughter who lives next door on Bridlewood Drive.
However, Smith did bring her dad out of self-isolation recently to visit Jackson Douglas, her first grandson and his 10th great-grandchild, through the living room window at Jackson's Juniper Street home.
"You always like to have help when you have a baby," Smith said. "My thoughts were that I would be over there to hold him and letting them take a nap, cooking dinner for them and giving them the break when they first start out as parents."
Jackson was born in late February and had to stay three weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit. As he and his parents, Brandon and Sara, left the hospital, the COVID-19 shutdown went into effect and the new family went into lockdown, leaving Lobczowski literally outside the window, waving to the newest addition to his family.
"Then (Jackson) had his hand up," Smith said. "It looked like he was waving back, like, 'Hey, Jagi!'"
Lobczowski presides over a large and close family that, before the shutdown, would often get together. Every year the four generations have trooped to the Alleghenies to spend a couple of weeks together. Now with the oldest great-grandchild being 7 years old, and the youngest 8 weeks, Lobczowski has a softball team on his hands.
"We went over and looked through the window and, yeah, (he waved back) as much as he could, he had his hand up, fingers out," Lobczowski said. "It's amazing I got through these 90 years, I never thought I'd make it. Nobody else in the family ever got to 90."
Lobczowski says he will be with his great-grandson as soon as the shutdown is lifted and it's deemed safe for them both.
