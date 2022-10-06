Lockport native Louis Rosati adds suspense and intrigue, with a major local twist, to a new novel set in World War II and its aftermath.
Rosati, who now resides in Mesa, Ariz., will answer questions about, and sign copies of, his recently published book "The Boy in Abruzzo" at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport. Along the way he will address the real life events that inspired his family-oriented story.
It’s autumn of 1943 in Roccamorice, a village in Italy’s rugged Abruzzo region. The people there are slowly starving, terrorized by the Gestapo and the Nazis. Courageous Francesco is The Boy in Abruzzo who, at just 15, seems ready to take on the entire Gestapo to defend his loved ones.
Another dangerous encounter in town forces the angry youth to flee to the home of a well-to-do family miles away. But the family is already illegally harboring two escaped prisoners of war.
Francesco falls in love with the teen daughter of the generous patriarch, a businessman surreptitiously involved in the early Italian resistance.
Torn between young love and patriotic duty to the resistance, Francesco tries to protect the family by leading the POWs through enemy territory to reunite with the advancing British Eighth Army.
Along the journey, Francesco witnesses the atrocities of war. And a devastating loss on the way back home leaves Francesco in shock.
Years after the war, Lockportian Francesco’s story comes full circle. He and one of the former POWs, now an investigative history professor, meet and begin a surprising and dangerous new assignment of redemption —hunting a Nazi war criminal.
With strong Lockport ties, The Boy in Abruzzo is a classic of local history and of the war genre, available on Amazon.com and at the Niagara History Center, where Rosati promises "a surprising and enlightening afternoon for all."
Rosati, a retired pathologist, is also the author of My Winning Season, a nostalgic memoir of Lockport's 1950s Little League; and Men of Steel, a photo-packed trip through the history of the Simonds Saw and Steel plant.
Rosati may be reached at lrosati@cox.net.
