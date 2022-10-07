The WNY Center for the Visually Impaired is launching a monthly low vision clinic at its Lockport satellite office, The Dale Association, 20 Lock St. The clinic will be operated from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 20, all Tuesdays. Dates for 2023 will be announced soon.
The WNY Center for the Visually Impaired assists visually impaired individuals so that they may function independently in all environments: home, school, their workplace, shopping centers, restaurants or anywhere else. The center provides orientation training and mobility training for safe travel, magnification devices, adaptive equipment for home and meal management responsibilities, practical tools and proven techniques to help people carry out their daily activities.
Dr. John Rundquist, the center's clinical and executive director, is a New York State Certified Low Vision Rehabilitation Optometrist. He's a graduate of the Illinois College of Optometry and completed a residency in vision rehabilitation at the Eastern Blind Rehabilitation Center at the West Haven, Connecticut Veterans Administration Medical Center. Rundquist is a member of the American Optometric Association, a past president of the Western New York Society of Optometrist and a Fellow and Low Vision Diplomate in the American Academy of Optometry.
To schedule an appointment at the center, call 716-668-1166.
Additional satellite offices are located at 745 Portage Road, Niagara Falls, and in West Seneca, Batavia, Wellsville and Jamestown. For more information go to: www.wnycvi.com
