The Lockport Senior High School class of 1966 will hold its Diamond Jubilee Reunion and 75th Birthday Celebration over four days next month, from August 17 through August 20.
This will be the first official get-together of the class of 1966 since its 50-year class reunion weekend in September of 2016.
The 55-year reunion, originally set for the summer of 2021, was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic until this year when it became the Diamond Jubilee Reunion instead, as most members of the class of 1966 are celebrating their 75th birthday in 2023.
A wide variety of activities and events for classmates and their guests has been planned by the Reunion Committee including:
• August 17, informal gathering at Marvin’s at Widewaters from 5 to 8 p.m. to kick off the four days of friendly camaraderie in a comfortable and relaxed outdoor setting.
• August 18, community service project scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m. involving an impromptu sing-a-long for the enjoyment of adult residents at Heritage Manor, with Kevin Clark accompanying fellow classmates on the piano.
• August 18, a casual, fun-filled round of par 3 golf at Gothic Hills Golf Course starting at 5 p.m., followed by a beef on weck, chicken wings and salad buffet at 6:45 for both golfers and non-golfers alike, culminating in an entertaining evening with classmates reminiscing about their high school escapades and other “tall tales” from years gone by.
• August 19, a one-hour tour of the spectacular, multi-million dollar restoration of Historic Palace Theatre, beginning at 11 a.m. if there is sufficient interest among classmates.
• August 19, a luncheon downtown at Lock 34 Bar & Grill, starting at 1 p.m., with plenty of time for socializing beforehand, during and afterwards on the restaurant’s private enclosed patio.
• August 20, a noontime wine tasting and winery tour with optional lunch at Spring Lake Winery.
Class members who are interested in participating in one or more of these activities and have not touched base with the reunion committee are encouraged to contact a committee member by email as soon as possible. The contacts are: Linda (Demmin) Fogle and Rusty Fogle, rustski711@aol.com; Roxanne (Klutts) Wallace, readroxw@aol.com; and Marty (Dohring) Whitehead, marty.whitehead@gmail.com.
Additional details on the Diamond Jubilee Reunion & 75th Birthday Celebration are available online at www.LockportReunion66.com, along with profiles of all the classmates registered on the website and other information of interest to members of the LSHS class of 1966 and their families.
