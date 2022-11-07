After a successful Lockport Senior High School class of 1971 Reunion Art Show, three local artists will reunite for a pre-holiday art show and sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Taylor Theater Meeting Room on the Kenan Center campus. The show features regional scenes. Admission is free and all three artists will be present. The artists are:
— Jeff Watkins of Newfane, who paints primarily from the local landscape. Watkins is a retired professional sing painter, muralist and gold leaf specialist now devoted full time to his artwork. He's a listed artist at the Burchfield Penney Art Center and his watercolors are published in “Splash 3” by Rachel Wolf, “The Simple Secret to Better Painting” by Greg Albert, and “Watercolors in a Weekend” by Hazel Harrison. See his work at Facebook.com/Paintings by Watkins .
— Ken Haak of Lockport, photographer and retired teacher of history and economics in the Barker school district. Haak, an outdoor enthusiast, enjoys capturing wildlife and nature scenes and experiments in both black-and-white and color prints. He has an eye for detail, particularly in his photos of birds in flight. His photos can be found in several private and corporate collections.
— Jeffrey Allyn Crofts, a retired art teacher who worked in the Attica school district. Crofts, primarily an acrylic and watercolor artist, has exhibited throughout Western New York and central Florida and earned awards in shows at Buffalo State College and the Kenan Center, as well as shows hosted by the Batavia Society of Artists and the Niagara County Historical Society. His work is featured in a recently published children's book, "Beastly Limmericks," as well as in private and corporate collections.
