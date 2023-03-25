The Lockport Senior High School class of 1983’s 40-year reunion will be held on July 22 at Davison Road Inn, beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person, available via Venmo @Tracy-Savage and at the door.
LSHS ‘83 class reunion slated for July 22
