The Lockport Senior High School class of 1963's 75th birthday party-reunion, slated for Aug. 21, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis. Anyone who already made a donation can get a refund upon request until June 15; after that date, donations will be added to the class treasury. To arrange a refund, call Jim Fritton at 434-0194.
The birthday party-reunion committee was headed up by Roberta Moreland Rowe. Anyone who has an interest in becoming the next chairperson should email Rowe at jacksgrammy05@yahoo.com.
