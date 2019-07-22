Members of the Lockport Senior High School class of 1949 will have their 70-year class reunion Aug. 15 at Cammarata's Restaurant, 6336 Robinson Road. Members of the St. Joseph's Academy class of 1949 are included.
Class members and guests will meet at 4 p.m. A cash bar will be available and dinner will be served at 5 p.m. A special menu will be provided and each attendee will receive his or her own check. Pianist Kevin Clark will provide music for everyone's listening pleasure.
Anyone who did not receive their reunion notice via mail should call Lauretta Halbig Long at (716) 434-5616 for more information and to reserve seats by Aug. 1.
Members of the LHS class of '49 meet for lunch at Cammarata's every third Monday of the month at 1 p.m. All are welcome.
