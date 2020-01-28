The Lockport Senior High School class of 1963 seeks information about certain classmates for the purpose of including them in an all-members 75th birthday party that’s set for Aug. 21.
Contact information is sought for Sharon Payne Smith, Richard Seekins, Richard Sapia, Mark Sanderson, Paul Rinaldo, James McGrath, Michael Gleeson, David Gerber, Joann Kozyra White, Sue Johnson Brode and Barbara Hartfiel Bucolo.
If you’re one of these classmates, or have information about any of them, contact: Jim Fritton, at 459 East Ave., Lockport NY 14094 or (716) 434-0194; or Deborah (Eckhardt) Harris at rharri13@rochester.rr.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.