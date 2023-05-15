LYNDONVILLE – The Lyndonville Area Foundation, represented by Dave Cook and Russ Martino, recently presented a check for $4,000 to Don Colquhoun for OCALS to assist its efforts to increase literacy among children and adults in Orleans County.
Orleans County Adult Learning Services was originally founded as an all-volunteer organization to promote literacy when Literacy Orleans dissolved.
Colquhoun joined OCALS as a board member, then became the organization’s vice president and treasurer.
For the past several years, OCALS has provided four types of literacy services to elementary school children and adults in the Lyndonville school district.
“This donation will partially fund these literacy services in the Lyndonville area,” Colquhoun said. “Services are delivered within classroom settings, as well as the Yates Public Library. They started in March and will be delivered for the entire year.”
Colquhoun added that the grant will continue youth and adult programs first started eight years ago, and paused for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. OCALS, which relies entirely on tutor volunteers, also had to pause its programs during this period.
“As a result, we lost many of our volunteers and had to reboot our program and services,” Colquhoun said. “In order to keep providing these literacy services, we continue to rely on local yearly grants and fundraising events, such as United Way of Orleans County and the Lyndonville Area Foundation."
Since its founding in 2009, OCALS has served more than 1,000 students, with all volunteer tutors. It has now reached students at all five Orleans County school districts through a variety of programs.
“We are still searching for volunteers in the community who are willing to serve on OCALS board of directors or would like to become a tutor, or students who are in need of additional training,” Colquhoun said.
For literacy services or to be a volunteer, visit OCALS.org or call 585-590-1292.
The Lyndonville Area Foundation will award approximately $50,000 in scholarships to Lyndonville students in June, Cook said.
