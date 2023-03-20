The first all-Lyndonville student production in 11 years will take to the stage this weekend at Lyndonville Central School.
A legacy of almost 45 years of annual musical productions continues, but for the past 11 shows, Lyndonville shared its program with Medina students. This year Medina Central School undertook its own theater program. While some worried that Lyndonville’s participation numbers would take a hit, there was an increase in student participation across the board, according to musical director Jennifer Neroni-Trupo.
One hundred eight students are participating in the LCS production “The Wizard of Oz,” including the junior-senior high cast, 38 munchkins from the elementary school, and the pit and crew. In 2022, the two-school effort drew about 70 participants.
Besides the tremendous involvement of all ages, support has come from almost every avenue of the district, especially upper administration and the board of education, which approved an initiative to take Lyndonville students to literal new heights. Five of the students in the production will be flying, thanks to zfx flying. Glinda, The Wicked Witch, two flying monkeys and The Wizard himself will soar above the stage at various times throughout the show. The rest of the cast will sing, dance and act with their feet on the stage, as will Toto, who’s played by an Aussie Terrier named Max.
The Wizard of Oz is based on the 1939 MGM film starring Judy Garland, with one additional scene that was omitted from the movie.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 cash at the door or presale online at showtix4u.com.
The Wizard of Oz players are:
Elizabeth Whipple (Dorothy Gale); Laci Giarla (Aunt Em); James Giarla (Uncle Henry); Annabelle Follman (Zeke / Cowardly Lion); Noah Fox (Hickory / Tinman); Amir Huzair (Hunk / Scarecrow); Meagan Hardner (Almira Gulch / Wicked Witch of the West; Greyson Roman (Professor Marvel / Wizard of Oz); Sarah Corser (Glinda); Amber Grabowski (Emerald City Guard);
Laci Giarla, Hannah Marker and Hannah Fox (3 Crows and 3 Trees); Isabella Bresett and Alexis Marciszewski (Oz People); Adam Horton (Winkie General); Amir Zimmerman (Nikko Commander of Monkeys);
Everly Fonda (Munchkin Braggart); Zinnia Thurber and Ariel Avery (Munchkin Teachers); Emily Kroll (Mayor of Munchkin City); Cole Gidley (Munchkin Barrister); Madelyn Ingersoll, Elysse Dillenbeck and Kourtney Robinson (Munchkin City Fathers); Fatima Lieberman (Munchkin Coroner); Harper Bow, Charlotte Miner and Ira Zimmerman (Lullaby League); Declan Fonda, Thorin Oakes and Ozro Thurber (Lollipop Guild); Morgan Woodworth (Munchkin Woman); and Jackson Peters (Munchkin Fiddler).
Featured dancers, Snow and Jitterbugs — Abigail Alexander, Aurora Avery, Leah Costello, Sarah Corser, Grace Fox, Hannah Fox, Laci Giarla, Hannah Marker and Hannah Pajek.
Poppies — Elena Barry, Isabella Bresett, Madalynn Baker, Calvin Cook, Cylie DeLee, Gavyn Draper, James Giarla, Alviia Goigova, Amber Grabowski, Adam Horton, Leigha Kidney, Alexis Marciszewski, Greyson Romano, Ava Strickland and Amir Zimmerman.
Ozians — Abigail Alexander, Aurora Avery, Elena Barry, Isabella Bresett, Madalynn Baker, Calvin Cook, Sarah Corser, Leah Costello, Cylie DeLee, Gavyn Draper, Grace Fox, Hannah Fox, James Giarla, Laci Giarla, Alviia Goigova, Amber Grabowski, Adam Horton, Leigha Kidney, Alexis Marciszewski, Hannah Marker, Hannah Pajek, Greyson Romano, Ava Strickland and Amir Zimmerman.
Winkies and Ghosts — Madalynn Baker, Elena Barry, Isabella Bresett, Cylie DeLee, James Giarla, Alviia Goigova, Adam Horton, Alexis Marciszewski and Ava Strickland.
Monkeys — Calvin Cook, Gavyn Draper, Leigha Kidney, Greyson Romano and Amir Zimmerman.
The Munchkin Chorus — Maxine Alexander, Lydia Bailor, Lily Botsford, Robin Botsford, Layla Bresett, Greyson Buffin, Makayli Burt, Finley Draper, Rowan Draper, Janelly Garcia Cruz, Timur Lieberman, Bernard Malucci, Isabel Nesbitt, Dixie Nowicki, Paisley Nowicki, Victoria Rotoli, Laina Stewart, Audrey Upton, Logan Waliszewski, Myles Waliszewski and Emma Zeliff.
