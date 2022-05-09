Lyndonville district appoints new super

The Lyndonville Board of Education appointed Sharon Smith as the district’s new superintendent during its Monday board meeting.
Smith had been serving as interim superintendent since Jan. 1, when the previous superintendent, Jason Smith, took a position in the Batavia district.
Sharon Smith, a three-year employee of the Lyndonville district, previously served as the director of instruction and student services. Prior to that she was the Kendall district's elementary principal, a curriculum coordinator for Frontier schools, and an assistant principal, CIO and grants coordinator for the Newfane district. Before getting into administration, she was an elementary teacher for 22 years.
“As a board, we are pleased with (Smith's) performance and dedication to our students, staff, faculty and district. We believe she has the experience, knowledge and commitment needed for this position and are pleased she has agreed to serve as our permanent superintendent of schools,” board president Theodore Lewis said.
Smith said she is sincerely honored to lead the district.
“As an Orleans County resident, and farm owner, my husband and I chose to raise our family in a rural community. I understand and appreciate the value of a close-knit school community," she said. "I look forward to continuing my work with Lyndonville and ensuring the district continues to lead in academics, positive school culture and climate, community pride, athletics and sportsmanship, fine arts and stewardship.”
