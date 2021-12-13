Lyndonville district gets an interim leader

LYNDONVILLE — Sharon Smith was appointed interim superintendent of Lyndonville Central School on Monday night.
Sharon Smith, director of instruction and student services at LCS for the past two years, is stepping into the post held by Jason Smith, who is resigning to become superintendent of Batavia schools.
Of Sharon Smith, district spokesperson Tricia Croce said, “Her focus has been on the district’s students and families and on ensuring best-practice, individualized educational services and strategies are implemented to ensure the highest level of student achievement.”
“Sharon is a true asset to our district,” school board president Theodore Lewis said. “She takes the time to really connect with and understand our students and families. We believe she will do a great job as our interim superintendent.”
Previously, Sharon Smith served as the principal of Kendall Elementary School for seven years. She was also a curriculum coordinator for Frontier schools and an assistant principal, CIP and grants coordinator for Newfane schools. Prior to her administrative career, she was an elementary teacher for 22 years.
“I am honored to be appointed interim superintendent of Lyndonville Central School,” she said. “I have been fortunate to work with and learn from Jason Smith, and I wish him the very best. I promise the community, the students, the faculty and staff to give my best every day to fulfilling our vision to strive to lead in academic excellence, safety and community pride.”
Sharon Smith's new appointment is effective Jan. 3, the date of Jason Smith's departure for the Batavia district.
The school board will continue its search for a permanent superintendent, according to Croce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.