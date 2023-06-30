LYNDONVILLE — “An Old Fashioned Fourth of July” is the theme of this year’s Independence Day celebration organized by Lyndonville Lions Club.
The annual parade will begin at noon July 4, next Tuesday. All participants are encouraged to model their floats, cars, tractors and fire trucks to reflect the theme. To join the parade, contact director Gwen Large at Gwendolynlarge002@gmail.com.
This year’s grand marshal is Russell Martino, retired high school educator and administrator, past Yates town supervisor and the Lyndonville Lions Club’s longest serving member.
More than 5,000 American flags will be distributed to parade goers. In addition, all residents are encouraged to fly American flags or banners.
Independence Day festivities are anchored on the Lyndonville Central School campus. An arts and crafts sale will be ongoing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. An antique and classic car cruise-in starts at 10 a.m. Food service begins at 11 a.m.
The Firecracker Concert Series lineup consists of: local one-man band Mike McCauley, performing selections from his easy rock playlist at 5 p.m., in the parking lot behind the school; and award-winning headliner band Flipside, on stage at the upper baseball field from 7 to 10 p.m. Concert goers are asked to avoid glass containers and practice carry-in, carry-out with their refuse.
The fireworks display, presented by Young Explosives, will begin about 10 p.m. The rain date is July 5.
An Old Fashioned Fourth of July is the Lyndonville Lions Club’s 49th annual Independence Day Celebration.
