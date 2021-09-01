Lyndonville native serving with cutting-edge Navy patrol squadron  

A Lyndonville, New York, native is serving with the U.S. Navy’s cutting-edge maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft squadron in Jacksonville, Fla.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Payne joined the Navy one year ago. Today, he serves as an intelligence specialist.
“It took me a while to figure out what I wanted to do,” Payne said. “I was 32 years old, and my wife, Jessica, who’s in the Air Force, pushed me to join.”
Payne serves with Patrol Squadron Sixteen, a high-tech maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadron tasked with monitoring the world’s oceans in the state-of-the-art P-8A “Poseidon.”
Payne is a 2007 graduate of Lyndonville High School. In 2021, he finds the values in Lyndonville similar to those needed to succeed in the military.
“I learned while growing up to have a hard work ethic,” Payne said. “I come from a small farm town, and people work really hard. It's the same thing in the military; it doesn't go unnoticed when people work hard.”
These lessons have helped Payne while serving in the Navy supporting the P-8 Poseidon mission.
The mission is to conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare and intelligence gathering missions. They deploy around the globe to monitor the world’s oceans wherever they are needed.
The P-8A Poseidon, the Navy’s newest maritime, patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, is a replacement aircraft for the legacy P-3C “Orion.” According to Navy officials, leveraging the experience and technology of the successful P-3C “Orion” with the needs of the fleet, the P-8A is designed to be combat-capable, and to improve an operator’s ability to efficiently conduct anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.
Serving in the Navy means Payne is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“We are everywhere and a show of force,” said Payne. “We support humanitarian efforts that other countries see. That keeps us safe from the enemy getting back to our shorelines in the U.S.”
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities and capacity.
“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” Gilday said. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”
There are many accomplishments that come with military service, and Payne is most proud of earning promotion to petty officer second class.
“I had to work and study hard to earn this promotion,” he said.
As Payne and other sailors continue to train, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“It's a sense of purpose to serve in the Navy,” Payne said. “I'm supporting something bigger than myself and for a greater cause. I'm protecting my family, friends and all of my loved ones.”
Lt. Jill Brown contributed this article on behalf of the Navy Office of Community Outreach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.