Lyndonville senior snags Section V scholarship award  

LYNDONVILLE — Nathan Dillenbeck, a senior at Lyndonville High School, was unanimously awarded the fall 2020 Student Athlete $250 scholarship for Section V Boys Soccer. Dillenbeck is the first athlete from the Lyndonville school district to receive the award.
Dillenbeck’s first game with the Lyndonville/Medina Boys’ Varsity Soccer team was as a freshman. He was called up for sectionals, played almost the entire game and started as a forward on the team ever since.
“Nate is everything you look for in a player,” said Steven Luksch, Lyndonville/Medina Boys Varsity soccer coach. “He is super-skilled with an unbelievable work ethic. He is always the first person at practice and the last to leave, but his leadership is what makes him special. Nate is a role model on and off the field and tries to make everyone around him better.”
Dillenbeck was All-League Player for three years, captain for two years, Niagara/Orleans League Forward of the Year (in grades 11 and 12) and Player of the Year (in 11th grade). He was selected for ALL-WNY for small schools as a junior and ALL-WNY overall as a senior.
Dillenbeck also broke the school scoring record with 56 goals. He assisted his team to win the league championship in 2019 and sectional championship in 2020.
“It is an honor and privilege to be awarded this scholarship,” Dillenbeck said. “I’ve worked hard, but the result was because of a good season and a great team. I couldn’t be here without my coach and teammates.”
Dillenbeck’s accomplishments are not limited to the field. He is in the top of his graduating class, is a member of the National Honor Society, is enrolled in five Advanced Placement courses and has made the honor roll every marking period of his high school career. He is an active instrumental musician and has played trombone in solo-fest, jazz band, all-county, musical pit and marching bands.
Dillenbeck, a past recipient of the University of Rochester’s Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award, has applied to a few colleges. He plans to major in mechanical engineering in the fall and hopes to continue playing soccer.
