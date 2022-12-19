LYNDONVILLE — Collecting food for the Lyndonville-Yates Food Emergency Pantry is an annual project for students at Lyndonville Central School.
Every year during Advent, the school’s Leo Club, under the direction of teachers Gina Marker and Teresa Pierson, encourage the entire student body to collect canned goods for the food pantry, better known as LYFE.
The pantry is an ecumenical effort of churches in Lyndonville/Yates churches, sustained entirely by donations and Foodlink, according to Martha Mitchell, pastor of Lyndonville Methodist Church.
The school just completed its 2022 drive and the food has been delivered to the pantry.
“This year our shelves were dangerously low, so the extra support from the school means a lot at this holiday season,” Mitchell said.
