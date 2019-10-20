'Madcap' mystery unfolding on LHS stage

It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well … dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up.*
Clue, the classic board game by Hasbro, will come to life on the Lockport High School stage next weekend.
The madcap comedy, based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, is presented by the LHS Drama Club.
The cast includes: Cameron Bonanno as Wadsworth (the butler); Brianna Garcia as Yvette (the maid); Ellie Abbott as Miss Scarlet; Tessa Bonanno as Mrs. Peacock; Maya Dubuc as Mrs. White; Paul LaGreca as Colonel Mustard; Christian Cotto as Professor Plum; Jayden Washington as Mr. Green; Gavin Smith as Mr. Boddy; Joy Washington as The Cook; Ari Johnson as The Motorist; Sierra King as The Cop; and Valery Sharpe as the Singing Telegram Girl.
Showtime is 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and Oct. 26. Tickets are $5 each for general seating; purchase them online at lhs.booktix.com or at the door.
* From Playscripts.com.
