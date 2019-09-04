MEDINA — Four area fire companies will join in a first-time effort to raise money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation on Saturday.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., firefighters from the Shelby, East Shelby, Ridgeway and Lyndonville volunteer fire companies will conduct a boot drive to support the fundraiser in cooperation with 97 Rock’s annual radio-thon for Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Kristin McAdoo, first assistant chief with Ridgeway fire company, said the idea came from Tim Petry with Shelby fire company.
“Tim heard about the radio-thon and contacted the other fire companies,” McAdoo said. This is the first time the fire companies have joined together in such a fundraiser, she added.
Volunteers will meet up at the Shelby fire hall at 7:45 a.m., to get to know one another better, before dispersing to their posts to collect donations from passing motorists at routes 104 and 63 North in the town of Ridgeway and 31 and 63 in the village.
Deb Taylor, second assistant chief, will represent East Shelby company and Ben Bane, chief, will head up Lyndonville’s volunteers.
McAdoo extended thanks to Avanti’s and Mark’s Pizzeria in Medina, which offered to donate pizzas to the firefighters after the boot drive. ACE Hardware donated buckets for the firefighters to dump in money, after collecting it in their boots.
“I hope people will be generous, because if this is successful, we want to make it an annual event,” McAdoo said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.