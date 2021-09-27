Make-A-Wish grants sheep farm to Lyndonville boy

LYNDONVILLE — A 9-year-old boy who has battled cancer since birth recently had his wish for a sheep farm granted by the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Western New York.
Make-a-Wish Kid Odin, 9, a son of Jim and Jodi Manning-Utter of Lyndonville, was diagnosed as a baby with a rare form of brain cancer and went through many rounds of chemotherapy before being declared cancer free, according to Make-A-Wish's Kate Glaser, senior manager of marketing, communications and community engagement. Odin still has routine scans to ensure he has remained in remission, she added.
The foundation granted Odin's wish for a sheep farm by providing two sheep (twin sisters) and fencing for the perimeter of the Manning-Utter property. The family has many more animals, so the fencing will keep Odin’s sheep and the other farm animals protected, Glaser said.
Make-a-Wish also provided vetting for the sheep and other essentials, including a sign that reads “Odin’s Acre.”
On Sept. 25, several fire companies in Orleans County conducted a boot drive in support of Make-a-Wish, collecting more than $8,000.
Firefighters from the Shelby, East Shelby, Lyndonville, Medina, Ridgeway and Murray companies manned main intersections in the area to collect contributions from drivers. They will present their donation during the Make-a-Wish Radiothon on 97 Rock, which is slated for Thursday and Friday.
