LEWISTON — For Artpark, 2020 was a year of embracing a new normal without large-scale concerts.
2021 will bring new challenges as well, but a sense of optimism and growth.
“The big thing is we are intending to have events,” Dave Wedekindt, vice president of concerts and marketing, said. “The scale is to be decided.”
For example, Tuesday shows might be a memory, at least for now, because of a multitude of pandemic challenges. The amphitheater has a capacity of about 10,000. A cap of 5% would mean 500 people.
For many touring acts, that makes the economics unworkable even before they consider travel.
Consider the caravan of trucks and buses that carry Tedeschi Trucks on tour from Jacksonville or My Morning Jacket from Kentucky. Even if the economics worked with a limited crowd, the quarantine rules would not.
“We can plan for smaller capacity,” Wedekindt said, “but what do we have to do and what are the protocols?”
Concert promoter and radio personality Anita West understands.
“I love Dave and I love Artpark,” West said, “but you can’t do things the same way. These are different times.”
As gloomy as that might seem, Wedekindt said, there is a silver lining best explained by Artpark President Sonia Kozlova Clark.
Was it a tough year?
“No,” she said with aplomb, “because people of the arts are always living with very little . . . we have always been presented with challenges.”
For example, in 2017, Clark brought in Plasticiens Volants with The Machine for a memorable and vivid Pink Floyd Tribute featuring gigantic animated balloons floating over the majestic riverside setting. And there was one big problem: An international helium shortage when those giant balloons needed to be filled.
“Every show, every new event, it’s always something to me,” Clark said. “It is just another year of us making stuff up. Who would tell me I would be looking for brokers of helium in New Jersey?”
Crucial to the continued success of Artpark and other institutions has been the steadfast support of major sponsors like the M&T Bank Foundation, where Nancy Brock is charitable program manager.
“The first thing we did (when the pandemic hit) was develop guiding principles to find funding for Covid relief and recovery while not neglecting our partners,” Brock said. For her organization, that meant an additional $827,000 spent in the communities the bank serves while still making key contributions like the $70,000 it chips in for Tuesdays in the Park.
Brock said the foundation’s attitude was “take the money and use it for whatever your priorities are.”
Last summer, Wedekindt said, several other events were fantastically successful, for example the Fairy House Festival with artist-created fairy houses dispersed through the woods.
A smaller concert series, celebrating music in a more intimate setting, was a great success. The series, in the Emerald Grove adjacent to the lower parking lot, was very popular and will be back featuring everything from chamber to jazz and world music.
There will also be drive-in movies as well as four weeks of art camp with smaller numbers, and campers socially distanced, of course.
The theater academy is trying to do School of Rock as a performance but, like many things, details are still being fleshed out.
“One thing last year was people rediscovered Artpark as a park,” Wedekindt said. “People were having picnics, walking around, exploring. It combined a lot of elements. We put the ‘art’ back in Artpark. We put the ‘park’ back in Artpark.”
With weeks to go before programming begins anew, Wedekindt said it feels like a lot of things are converging.
A new element from last year being expanded upon is a thematic walk series with a specialized score and programming delivered through people’s phones explaining things like the Native American legacy on the land.
At the core of everything, Wedekindt said, are volunteers.
“They are an awesome group, super involved,” he said.
For Clark, the heart of the matter comes back to the artists who haven’t quite been able to roll with the punches.
“It’s been a horrible year for so many, all the musicians, the vocalists, the stage hands,” Clark said. “People don’t want to hire a violinist to be a truck driver because they know they will leave in a short time to be a violinist again.”
Brock has been amazed by Clark.
“Some arts and culturals have been immensely creative and resilient,” Brock said, “but Sonia led the way. She totally made lemonade out of lemons and the things she created will continue. It’s almost updating Artpark back to its roots.”
For more information or to donate, visit www.artpark.net.
Meanwhile at the Tralf
As Artpark works to reinvent itself and find a way forward by reaching into its roots, Anita West, legendary Buffalo radio personality and music promoter, is making progress at Buffalo’s Tralfamadore Cafe. She books limited capacity shows and tries to sell out every one.
For example, Grosh on March 25 sold out.
The same goes for a record release. At 7 tonight Miller and the Other Sinners are on deck, complete with horns and backup singers.
Tickets for West’s shows as well as others at The Tralf are available at https://www.tralfmusichall.com/
West said while she won’t eat indoors at restaurants anymore, she is is comfortable at music shows.
It was a friend with lots of health problems who challenged her. She put a filter in her mask and accepted the changed world with appropriate social distancing.
At The Tralf, the first tables are 12 feet from the stage. Tables are spaced 6 feet apart. Suites partitioned by curtains are set up in the balcony.
Last summer, West only promoted outdoor shows at the Hilltop Inn and Grove in Alden. Her first gig back inside was on Feb. 25.
“What I’ve learned between last summer, when we would do only outside, to our first show at the Tralf, is people learned to groove and groove well. They learned the value of hospitality, and of entertainers and art. They hoot and holler and raise their arms and stomp their feet,” West said. “Here’s the bottom line: Everything is fluid but everything is selling out. That might say people are happy and there is value to music.”
