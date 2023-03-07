MEDINA — March is Developmental Disabilities Month and Case-Nic Cookies is again celebrating by urging everyone to “have a heart.”
Business owner Mary Lou Tuohey and her daughter Nicole are promoting a window basket raffle, and the shop is selling heart-shaped cookies for $1, to benefit the Arc of Genesee/Orleans. In addition, Nicole has made bracelets that also are $1.
Nicole, who was born with Triple X Syndrome, attended the ARC’s Rainbow Preschool from the age of 3 months to 5 years and currently attends Day Hab through the Arc Glow.
The Case-Nic window raffle — born at the onset of the Covid pandemic, when people couldn't congregate — features more than 50 items, including 29 gift certificates from Medina merchants, wine baskets, books, lottery tickets and Bills and Sabres memorabilia. A bucket is placed on a table near the doorway so that when the shop is closed, people can take a sheet listing all of the raffle items and purchase a sheet of tickets for $10; after indicating on the sheet how many tickets they want placed in each basket, they place their money in the envelope with the sheet and drop it into the mail slot.
The drawing is scheduled for April 1.
Tuohey has loaned her window to several organizations for similar raffles since the pandemic began, including OCALS, Beds for Brian and PAWS.
She said the money that Case-Nic Cookies has donated to the ARC Glow enables them to purchase things they couldn’t otherwise afford after all the funding cuts they have sustained.
