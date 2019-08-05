Mario's Emergency Pet Food pantries around Niagara County have been merged into one Mario's Emergency Center in Wheatfield, founder Paulette Coty announced. Through Aug. 11, pet food donated to the center is earmarked for U.S. military veterans in need.
The merger of mobile food pantries, including two that were operated in Lockport, was necessitated by Coty's health, she said. Meanwhile, Mario's Emergency Center on Nash Road is slated for renovations and the center has to be emptied before the work begins.
Veterans in need of food for their pets can call Coty at 465-3654 to set an appointment for pickup. Military ID is required.
Once renovations are done, the center will be open by appointment only to veterans and low-income residents (SNAP ID required).
Donations of pet food — open or closed sacks of dry kibble — and pet accessories are still being accepted. For more information about that, call Coty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.