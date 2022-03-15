Marjim Manor hosting St. Joseph's Table on Saturday

APPLETON — March 19 is St. Joseph’s Day. According to tradition, there was a famine in Sicily, Italy, and for relief the residents prayed to their patron saint, St. Joseph. The hardship ended with rain for the crops. To celebrate, a feast was prepared and enjoyed by all.
Today, St. Joseph’s Day traditions include preparing an altar with a statute of St. Joseph, lilies, candles and special foods. Dark yellow, brown and green are colors associated with St. Joseph’s Day; however, in the United States red is often used. That is to contrast St. Joseph’s Day with St. Patrick’s Day.
Traditionally, the feast is meatless. Pastas, bread, bean dishes and almond cookies are among the fare. St. Joseph was a carpenter, so to represent sawdust, bread crumbs are often used in the foods.
The Winery at Marjim Manor, 7171 Lake Road, will host a St. Joseph’s Table on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. For more than 60 years, the manor was the summer home of the Sisters of St. Joseph.
All are welcome to come and share in the meal. Those grateful for their blessings often bring donations of food or money for the ongoing Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive.
For more information, call 716-778-7001.
