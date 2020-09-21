MIDDLEPORT – One hundred seventy-five years of history was celebrated this past Saturday at District No. 10 Schoolhouse.
The cobblestone structure at Carmen and Seaman roads is owned by the Hartland Historical Society, which presents a Fall Festival there every year.
It looked, for a time, as though the COVID-19 pandemic might prevent the society's fundraiser from taking place this year, but society members and volunteers decided they could pull it off while conforming to safety guidelines.
The annual gathering featured a basket raffle and plenty of food for sale, including the society's famous turkey dinner, chicken chowder and grilled burgers and hot dogs.
The festival is also an opportunity to showcase District No. 10 Schoolhouse, the oldest cobblestone school in Niagara County.
The structure was built in 1845 and was used continuously as a school until 1953. For years after that, according to Hartland town historian Norm LaJoie, the old school was a private residence, until it was acquired by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“When (the historical society) bought it in 1999, it was run down pretty bad,” LaJoie said. “We put in a bid for $25,000 and got it. Since then, we’ve done a lot of work.”
The society got a grant to cover the cost of a new roof, then discovered there had been a fire there years ago and some of the rafters were burned. Because of the building’s historic significance, the state grant allowed the society to replace only the burnt rafters, not all of them. One member of the society at the time was a master craftsman and agreed to take the roof apart, replace the burnt rafters and put on the new roof.
Another grant paid for interior renovations including floor replacement. When work on the floor was started, they found five layers of flooring, all rotting, and found the original floor sloped 10 inches from back to front. LaJoie explained the younger students sat down in front and the older kids sat in the back, and said the first flat floor in the schoolhouse was put over the original in 1880.
To address the flooring during renovation, LaJoie said, “We took it down to the dirt and put in new gravel and concrete. We built it up slightly to what would have been needed to contain any water, so the floor wouldn’t get wet again. We haven’t had any problem since.”
When the house was a residence, someone knocked a hole in the cobblestone wall for a five-foot square picture window. Another opening was made for a door. The society hired a craftsman to fill in the window and remove the door, LaJoie said.
The father and son who did the new floor also installed lighting in the ceiling and bead board which resembled the original ceiling.
At some point, a small kitchen was built at the back of the school, and the historical society had sliding barn doors put on so people in the school house weren’t interrupted by what was going on in the kitchen.
The society organizes four festivals at the schoolhouse every year, in spring, summer, fall and at Christmastime, to support its activities including local historic preservation. In addition, the members run the Snack Shack at the town park during baseball games.
Hartland Historical Society, led by president Lori Haseley, hosts membership meetings at 7 p.m. every second Monday of the month, at Hartland Town Hall from January through April, and at District No. 10 Schoolhouse the remainder of the year. New members are welcome.
