Marty Nagy is this week's Lenten Luncheon speaker

Martha “Marty” Nagy is the speaker at this week's Community Lenten Luncheon.
The luncheons take place from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday during Lent at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Ave.
Nagy, a registered nurse and holder of a Bachelor of Arts degree in pastoral health ministry, recently completed service as the executive director of Lockport Community Action Response Emergency Shelter, Inc., also known as Lockport CARES.
A member of the CARES founding committee, Nagy will speak about the non-profit organization's contributions to the community over the past 11 years and how faith in God directed the ministry to help men, women and families in need.
Community Lenten Luncheons are catered by Molinaro's Ristorante; desserts are provided by members of Emmanuel United Methodist Church. A meal typically includes an entree, salad, vegetable and bread. The cost is $8 per person. The cafeteria line opens about 11:50 a.m. The entree this week is ham and scalloped potatoes.
Remaining speakers in the 63rd annual series are: Rev. Patricia Ludwig, March 11; Ari Israel from Saves the Michaels, March 18; Christa Caldwell, March 25; Rev. Gregg Stierheim, founder of Wesley’s Place in the Buffalo Medical Corridor, April 1; and Rev. Steve Hall, April 8.
Community Lenten Luncheons are non-denominational gatherings open to everyone in the community.
