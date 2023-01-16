Mary Lenihan recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Her secret to longevity is a daily dose of chocolate. Friends, family, staff and residents at Heritage Manor of Lockport honored Lenihan's milestone birthday at a party complete with a chocolate fountain, a hot chocolate bar and hot fudge sundaes.
Born the oldest of 10 siblings in Lockport, Mary was valedictorian of the class of 1940 at St. Joseph’s Academy. After attending business school for nine months to learn secretarial and administrative skills, she worked at Harrison Radiator Division until she married Dan Lenihan on May 25, 1946.
Dan and Mary lived in Lockport until they bought a home on the lake in Wilson in the 1980s. Mary supported her husband’s passion for painting and drawing, accompanying him to many local art shows. Once her two children were grown, she went back to work, teaching third grade at St. Patrick’s School, as well as working in the Niagara County budget department.
Mary has enjoyed a full and active life traveling, playing bridge, baking renowned pies, reading, shopping, enjoying Friday night dinners out with the girls, visiting with family and friends, and watching the Buffalo Bills and New York Yankees play.
Mary moved back to Lockport when Dan died in 2006, living at the Odd Fellows senior apartments and driving until age 97. She relocated to Heritage Manor of Lockport this past September.
