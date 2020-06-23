Face masks and small bottles of hand sanitizer will be distributed to the general public, free of charge, by the Niagara County Department of Emergency Services on Thursday.
The drive-thru distribution will take place at the Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara Street Ext., from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. or until supplies are exhausted. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis and the limit is one bag per carload, according to Jonathan Schultz, emergency services director.
“As our economy continues to reopen and we approach Phase 4, we cannot stress enough how important it is for the general public to continue taking the necessary safety precautions against COVID-19,” said county legislator David Godfrey, chair of the Community Safety and Security Committee. “Thanks to the great work of our Emergency Services team in procuring supplies from the state, we can help facilitate that by providing free masks and sanitizer.”
