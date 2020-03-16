The 38th annual Masonic bowling tournament and basket raffle at Allie Brandt Lanes has been postponed indefinitely.
The benefit was originally scheduled for March 21. A new date will be announced when it’s firmed up, according to the organizers.
Donations for the basket raffle will still be accepted in the interim.
The beneficiaries of this year's tournament are two boys in two towns battling two different types of one terrible disease. Proceeds are earmarked for the families of 5-year-old Harry Hazlett of Newfane, who has bone cancer, and 16-year-old Owen Smith of Barker, who has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive type of testicular cancer.
To contribute to the basket raffle, contact Melody Dixon at (716) 531-3257, via call or text, and leave a message.
Checks can be made out to the Masters and Wardens Association and mailed to: Kevin Luckman, 2343 Lockport-Olcott Road, Newfane, NY 14108.
