The beneficiaries of this year's Masonic bowling tournament are two boys in two towns battling two different types of one terrible disease.
Proceeds of the 38th annual bowling tournament and basket raffle, slated for March 21 at Allie Brandt Lanes in Lockport, are earmarked for the families of 5-year-old Harry Hazlett of Newfane, who has bone cancer, and 16-year-old Owen Smith of Barker, who has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive type of testicular cancer.
Donations for the basket raffle are sought. To contribute, contact Melody Dixon at (716) 531-2357, via call or text, and leave a message; or drop off raffle items at the bowling alley on March 21, before 11 a.m.
Checks can be made out to the Masters and Wardens Association and mailed to: Kevin Luckman, 2343 Lockport-Olcott Road, Newfane, NY 14108.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.