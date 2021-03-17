ALBION — Orleans Cornell Cooperative Extension is launching a new educational series, "Master Your Garden," to fill in the programming gaps left in COVID-19's wake.
Prior to the pandemic, Orleans CCE Master Gardener volunteers typically offered annual events intended to bring big crowds: Plant sales, summer garden tours, spring education days, etc. In March 2020, the pandemic put a halt to all programs that the volunteers had planned for the year, and they were faced with the task of devising new programming that could work with Covid safety restrictions.
“Last year was such a let-down," said Katie Oakes, horticulture educator and Master Gardener (MG) volunteer. “The volunteers had planned all of these really great, ambitious projects, only to have them all canceled just as the season was getting started.”
Many events and projects by the Master Gardeners require planning months in advance, purchase of supplies and materials, rental or speaker contract fees, and the like, and in 2021, “We just couldn’t afford to plan a typical year of events without being able to recoup those costs with large numbers of participants,” Oakes said.
MG volunteer Jena Buckwell spearheaded the effort to adapt Master Gardener programming to a pandemic society, and together the volunteers came up with “Master Your Garden,” a series of classes slated for presentation on the first Saturday of the month beginning in April.
“I really felt that a monthly series could go a long way in increasing accessibility to our programs," Buckwell said. “The cost for these programs will be low, and by hosting them on Saturday mornings for a shorter amount of time, we are hopefully opening up our programs to people who work full time, parents who have a hard time finding childcare on weeknights, participants who may not feel comfortable driving home in the dark after an evening class, or anyone who just couldn't find the time to attend our longer educational events in the past.”
Class topics range from current gardening trends (soil blocking and square foot gardening) to volunteer passions (roses, common beans) and public requests (propagation and grafting, mushrooms). They will all be taught by Master Gardener volunteers or CCE staff who are eager to share their own successes and experiences in gardening.
It was important to the volunteers to offer the classes in a way that’s inclusive to all, therefore, all of the classes are open to the public free of charge, with an option to donate $5.
“I hope that by providing more casual programming on a regular basis, we will encourage a sense of community for Master Gardeners and all those attending our programs," Buckwell said.
All classes will be held in person, on site at the Orleans County 4-H Fairgrounds, 12690 State Route 31. Current COVID-19 guidelines are in effect.
For more information and details on the class lineup, visit the Master Your Garden event page at orleans.cce.cornell.edu. To register for one or more classes, call (585) 798-4265.
