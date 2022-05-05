May 16 has been designated as Community Night by the Lockport Monday Night Cruise Optimist Club. All local service organizations and not-for-profits are invited to set up a table in Ida Fritz Park, during the weekly cruise-in at Ida Fritz Park, to share what they do.
The night's entertainment is by the Lockport Community Band and Hank Nevins. Food vendors will be on site. For more information about Community Night, email BarbScirto@gmail.com.
