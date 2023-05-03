May is National CAA Month.
CAA is an acronym for Community Action Agency, a not-for-profit charitable organization designed to provide programs and services that target the needs of the working poor families in a community.
Niagara Community Action Program, Inc. (Niagara CAP) is a CAA commemorating 57 years of service in Niagara County. Niagara CAP serves Niagara County families from offices in North Tonawanda, Lockport and Niagara Falls.
Niagara CAP was incorporated in October 1966 and designated at that time by the Niagara County Legislature as the county's official anti-poverty agency. Sole responsibility for governing the agency rests with its 15-member board of directors. The agency currently operates with a 33-member staff supplemented by approximately 150 volunteers.
Niagara CAP is a countywide agency dedicated to reducing poverty in a collaborative effort by initiating and conducting programs of self-sufficiency. Our ultimate goal is to empower individuals and families to reach their fullest potential. Here is a summary of its programs and services.
Emergency services — Niagara CAP operates three emergency food pantries. Agency staff provide information on planning and shopping strategies for those seeking assistance.
Nutrition outreach and education — The purpose of this program is to increase participation of eligible county residents in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This involves helping people with the preparation and submittal of an application for food stamps.
Clothing distribution — New and used clothing is received from local merchants and the general public and distributed at no cost to those in need.
Weatherization — This program assists in reducing heat loss in homes and apartments by installing energy conservation measures.
Rural preservation — This program has been developed to improve the housing conditions of qualified rural residents in Niagara County by providing grant money for home repair and renovation.
Back rent, mortgage, utility assistance — Niagara CAP provides financial support to families who need assistance in paying back rent, mortgage or utility bills.
Fair housing advocacy — Niagara CAP serves as Niagara County's Fair Housing agency. It is responsible for resolving complaints of discrimination in the sale or rental of housing.
Community Child Care Clearinghouse of Niagara — This program provides information on a variety of services needed by parents, child care providers, employers, and the general community. Parents are given information about licensed and registered child care centers and family child care homes. Interested individuals can receive information, training, and technical support toward becoming registered child care providers. Existing providers receive assistance to maintain compliance with the child care regulations.
Child Care Registrar program — This program registers family child care homes and school-age child care programs located throughout Niagara County. The responsibilities of the program include processing initial child care applications and inspecting child care sites. The program also investigates complaints, performs routine inspections, and processes renewal applications. Under the Registrar Program, technical assistance is provided to child care providers on an as-needed basis.
Infant / toddler — Licensed and registered child care providers / programs working with infants and toddlers can gain assistance with behavior management and classroom arrangement. Individuals working in infant toddler classrooms can receive consultation and support with stress management.
Legally exempt enrollment — Individuals caring for two or fewer children, and receiving payment from the Niagara County Department of Social Services, receive assistance with completing the enrollment process and ongoing technical assistance to remain in compliance with the legally-exempt child care regulations.
For more information about Niagara Community Action Program, please call (716) 285- 9681, fax (716) 285-9693, email: niagaracap@niagaracap.org or visit niagaracap.org. Like us on Facebook, too.
