McCaffrey to address Lions on health care

WILSON — Anne McCaffrey, president and CEO of Eastern Niagara Hospital, will discuss the future of health care in eastern Niagara County at the Wilson Lions Club's Monday night meeting. The meeting is open to the public.
According to Lions Club president E. Anne Basile, McCaffrey will address the challenges that hospitals have faced over the past decade and the positive steps taken recently to ensure the continued presence of a hospital in the eastern part of the county for years to come.
The club's meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson House, 300 Lake St. Reserve seats by calling Basile at (716) 830-4151; dinner is optional and can be ordered off the menu.
