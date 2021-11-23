'Meatball Throwdown' organized in Wilson

Calling all meatball makers: The Wilson Lions Club is sponsoring its first-ever Meatball Throwdown contest on February 20, 2022, a Sunday, at the Wilson Historical Society museum.
The contest is a fundraiser for the club, but according to Meatball Throwdown chair Kathi Stein, there is no entry fee. The categories are traditional Italian, non-Italian and stuffed. Service groups, groups of friends and individuals are invited to enter.
Contest judges will be Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti, Wilson deputy town clerk Phyllis Morgante, Wilson House Restaurant owner Michael White, assistant district attorney Thomas Patti, and Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station squadron commander Major Mathew Pizzola.
To register for the contest, email Kathi Stein at: activegram@gmail.com.
