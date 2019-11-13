MEDINA — The Broncos, Medina’s LOYAL youth football team, completed their season undefeated and will attend the World Youth Championship qualifier from Nov. 21 through Nov. 24 in Cranberry, Pa., near Pittsburgh. The World Youth Championship is dubbed the "Little League World Series of Youth Football."
Broncos coach Brett Hall said this is the first time in a very long time that the team has had such a successful season.
LOYAL involves youths aged 6 to 13 years in four different levels of football and cheerleading. One-hundred and forty-six youths were involved in the program this year, Hall said.
The Broncos are 10- and 11-year olds in the junior varsity level.
“This team was amazing,” Hall said. “This same team won the championship two years ago on the younger level.”
The Broncos only gave up three touchdowns all season, Hall said.
Assistant coaches are Jason Woodworth of Medina and Jeremy Gonzalez of Shelby.
The team is engaged in several fundraising efforts, including selling coupon cards at Burger King in Medina. On Saturday, Dubby’s Wood Fired Pizza in Lyndonville will donate 100 percent of its proceeds to the team.
Medina McDonalds has already done a fundraiser for the team, donating 20 percent of its sales for one night, which the franchise owner matched.
Anyone wishing to make a donation to help the team may contact the coach at brettian324@gmail.com.
