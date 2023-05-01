The Medina Teachers Association, the Medina school district and the Medina Area Partnership have announced the April selections for Students of the Month. The award is a combined effort of the organizations to recognize students who go above and beyond to help teachers and fellow students succeed and enjoy school.
Eliana Rutledge, second grader, was nominated by Jamie Brooks at Oak Orchard Primary School. Brooks observed: “She is a student that is quietly always doing the right thing. She comes in every morning ready to learn. Her work is completed with pride, and if a task becomes difficult for her, she will persevere without protest, or as we say in class, she is always “a tryin’ lion.” Eliana is a kind friend to all. She will offer to help others, even when her work is not done yet! You may even hear her in the class telling classmates, “good job” or “you can do it!”. To see a child put others before themself in second grade is truly a sign of strong character. ... She is a great example of our Mustang Mission by showing respect, responsibility, honesty and kindness every day, and I know she will continue to do great things.”
Gavonni Holloway, fourth grader, was nominated by Karen Pane at Wise Middle School. Pane noted: “Gavonni has been working very hard on so many areas of her life and her hard work is finally starting to pay off. The pandemic was not easy on GG and her family. She needs extra support, encouragement, and practice to understand class material. Learning from home definitely set her back. ... On her first day of fourth grade she was frightened ... (s)he actually refused to come into my classroom. I thought, ‘Oh boy, this is going to be a long year with this student’, but I was wrong! Once she knew she was safe and supported, she got to the hard work of growing academically, socially, and emotionally. She has gone from pouting and refusing to follow directions, to smiling and trying her best. She has gone from being unable to see another’s point of view, to being able to say she is sorry for hurting someone’s feelings. She is much more independent in completing tasks. ... Gavonni still has a long way to go, but she is working hard and has a good attitude.”
Angel Mulcahy, a junior, was nominated by Michele Crandall at the high school. From Crandall: Angel “deserves a little positiveness in her life right now. She has had a lot of obstacles to overcome in her life lately, but still keeps pushing through even though it is difficult to concentrate and get through the day sometimes. She has a very good work ethic and is not scared to ask for help when she needs it. She is a very polite student and a very positive role model for others. She strives to be the best she can despite dealing with the everyday challenges of life. She has more strength in herself than she realizes. She demonstrates this by coming to school everyday and pushing through and still performing to a high standard. She is a great representation of a Medina Mustang.”
Each cited student received a yard sign from MTA, a pen-and-pencil set from district superintendent Mark Kruzynski and a gift certificate to Author’s Note from Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Zambito Realtors, the April award sponsor.
