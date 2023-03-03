The Medina Teachers Association, the Medina school district and the Medina Area Partnership have announced the February selections for Students of the Month. The award is a combined effort of the organizations to recognize students who go above and beyond to help teachers and fellow students succeed and enjoy school.
Myra Earle, second-grader, was nominated by Jamie Brooks at Oak Orchard Primary School. Brooks said that Myra "goes above and beyond with her school work and being a friend to all. Each Monday Myra is given extra practice to take home and every night she works on her work without complaint. Mom even sends pictures of her smiling face at home ... . In class, Myra cheers on other students and offers to help. She has a positive attitude and reminds others to make good choices and try their best. She hands in her work in a timely manner and always makes sure it is thoroughly completed. ... Everything she does is completed joyfully with a smile! She is a role model in my classroom."
Keegan Farnham, fifth-grader, was nominated by Allison Duhow at Wise Middle School. Observed Duhow: "Keegan is a responsible, honest, caring and friendly student in and outside of the classroom. Keegan works incredibly hard from our class morning work to our core subjects. Before Keegan turns his work in, he always takes the extra minute to check it over reviewing his answers. He always asks for help when he needs a better understanding, and isn't shy to do so. ... Keegan also is the friend in the room who may not always be noticed for how quiet he is, but his kind heart of checking in on friends, helping them if they are confused about what page to turn to, the math problem we are on, or even help figuring out what time band practice is at, does not go unnoticed. I am proud to say Keegan is a great role model in this classroom. ... "
Deven Byrne, freshman, was nominated by Stacey Ali, Alissa Dunham and Chad Kowalik at Medina High School. In their joint nomination the teachers describe Deven as hardworking and responsible, helpful, generous and more: "... one of the kindest, most well-rounded students and role models I have seen in 24 years of teaching." "... just a great role model for his peers, we are lucky to have him in class!" "... always willing to help someone in need or when someone is down. His smile truly does light up a room. His work ethic is exceptional and he has done a really great job in putting forth the extra effort needed to be successful in ninth grade ... Deven truly embodies what it means to be a Mustang."
Each cited student received a yard sign from Medina Teachers Association, a pen-and-pencil set from Wise Intermediate Principal Chris Hughes, and a Dollar General gift card and a bag of goodies from the Bank of Castile, which sponsored the award in February.
