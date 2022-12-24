The Medina Teachers Association, the Medina School District and the Medina Area Partnership announced the December selections for Student of the Month. The award recognizes students who go above and beyond to help teachers and fellow students succeed and enjoy school.
Second-grader Alex Duffield was nominated by Michael Gray at Oak Orchard Elementary. Gray said Alex "is a quiet, soft spoken student who is a joy to have in the classroom. Alex comes to school every day ready to learn. Even though Alex is on the quiet side, he is always participating during each lesson. Alex does well academically, but when he struggles with a topic, he is very teachable. Alex is a good friend to his classmates and willing to help out whenever asked or needed. Alex is very kind, respectful, and appreciative."
Fifth-grade student Lauren Allis was nominated by Allison Duhow at Wise Middle. "Lauren comes into the classroom ready to learn daily," Duhow said. "She consistently follows directions, participates in class discussions, always spends a few minutes reviewing her work and always lends a helping hand when she sees a classmate struggling. ... Lauren is such a positive role model, many students look up to her when they may need an extra hand. Lauren is the first to always help friends understand the band schedule and to make sure games and flexible seating are properly being shared. She is always treating the people around her with respect, isn't shy to share her opinions and is always willing to hear others' opinions. ... Lauren is a very active student after school here at Wise (too). She is in the art club, band, and is our class student council representative. ..."
Sophomore Zack Lilley was nominated by Amber Cleveland at Medina High, due to his determination to succeed. "Zack was a student of mine last year and struggled with coming to school and completing work. I have Zack this year in two different science courses. He is repeating one and taking an elective to hopefully stay on track to graduate in two years," Cleveland said. "The effort and growth Zack has shown makes him worthy of this recognition. His attendance has been great, he's getting work completed, and is excelling in his classes for me. He even is showing interest in the science field."
Recognized students received a yard sign from Medina Teachers Association, a pen-and-pencil set from Wise Intermediate Principal Chris Hughes, and Della's Chocolates and a Mark's Pizzeria gift card from Albone Spray and Foam, this month's award sponsor.
