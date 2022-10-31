Medina Teachers Association, the Medina school district and the Medina Area Partnership have announced the October Students of the Month. Recognition is for students who go above and beyond to help teachers and fellow students succeed and enjoy school.
Second grader Vincent Moriarty was nominated by Sara Kyle at Oak Orchard Elementary. "I am so extremely proud of the growth that Vincent has made in the area of reading since he started first grade. I have witnessed him working so very hard and that makes me smile," Kyle wrote in her nomination. "I also want to note his amazing smile that brightens the day of those he shares it with (thank goodness masks are gone so we can see those beautiful smiles again). He is kind, caring, compassionate, positive, upbeat and an all around great kid."
Kaisen McEwen-Miller, fifth grader, was nominated by Leah Gates at Wise Middle School. Gates said that Kaisen "has shown nothing but determination since the beginning of the school year. He comes in every morning, gets organized and begins his morning work right away. When Kaisen is working in a small group setting, he shares his ideas, contributes positively to group discussion and focuses on the task consistently. ... I witness Kaisen on a daily basis working extremely hard, lending a helping hand to those in need and raising his hand to contribute to whole group learning."
Senior Tatyana Baity was nominated by Samantha Rennie at Medina High School, who has known Tatyana as a student and student-athlete for the past five years and sees her leading by example. "Since the very first day I met Taty, she was kind, respectful and hard-working," Rennie wrote. "She has never felt the need to put others down in order to make herself stand out. She has always just showed up, put forth her best effort and her positivity reached her peers in a way that was just so natural. ... While Taty is a gifted student and athlete, she still had to put forth the extra effort to be great. She didn't settle and made sure to never give up and was always looking to improve. ... This past summer she traveled abroad, representing Medina on our school's trip. She came back with such an enthusiastic and grateful attitude to have experienced different cultures and languages. Each year, Taty finds a way to grow into an even better person than the wonderful eighth grader I once knew."
Medina FFA sponsored the award for October. Each recipient received a yard sign from MTA, a pen-and-pencil set from district Superintendent Mark Kruzynski and an FFA T-shirt.
