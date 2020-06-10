Medina farmers' market open with modifications

MEDINA — Artists and crafters are returning to Canal Village Farmers' Market on Saturday, after a change in COVID-19-related state regulations.
The weekly market on West Center Street launched the 2020 season on June 6 with a few operational changes, some COVID-related and some not. Significantly, market hours are now 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday. The opening and closing times were pushed ahead by an hour this year in response to market trends and customer requests in prior seasons.
COVID-related changes include establishment of two entrances to the marketplace, a requirement that visitors, vendors and staff all wear face coverings in the market, and an end to on-site consumption of goods purchased at the market, for now at least. Food demos are off, too.
“Farmers’ markets everywhere have worked hard over the years to encourage people to gather, linger, eat and converse as a community. Unfortunately, we can’t do any of that right now, but we look forward to the day when we can again have a market as a gathering place. Until then, CVFM will abide by the state rules and guidelines for a safe environment,” market manager Gail Miller said.
Once inside the marketplace customers are encouraged to move around it quickly. Vendors still have their products on display and customers are asked to point to what they want to purchase. Only vendors are allowed to handle the products, according to Miller; customers should not touch produce or products until they are purchased.
CVFM will soon have an online "store," for anyone who's uncomfortable coming into the market, has a mobility issue or just needs to be in and out quickly, Miller said. Customers who set up an account will be able to select the products they want and pick them up at the market; payment (cash only) will be collected when orders are picked up.
