Medina hospital lab reopening
MEDINA — Laboratory service will resume at Orleans Community Health's Medina hospital on Tuesday, by appointment only.
Appointments will be spaced out to ensure the safety of patients and to minimize wait times. Temperatures will be taken upon arrival and a mask will be given to each client.
Advance registration is required. Call (585) 798-2000 and select option 1.
The Albion Health Center Lab remains open for services by appointment (585-589-2273) and the Middleport lab will be reopened soon, an OCH spokesperson said.
For more information, call Jennifer Doran, director of patient registration, at (585) 798-8094.
