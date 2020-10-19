Medina Lions take over area medical loan closet

MEDINA — In keeping with their motto “We Serve,” Medina Lions Club has taken on a new service for the community.
The club recently agreed to take over the medical loan closet that was run by Lyndonville Lions Club for decades.
The program was started by several Lyndonville Lions about 40 years ago. Lion Russ Martino filled his garage, and later his deceased parents’ home, with medical equipment, which is available by no-cost loan to any resident of Orleans and eastern Niagara counties.
When Martino announced earlier this year he was giving up the program, it was offered to Medina Lions Club. After several meetings and much thought, the Medina Lions felt they could do it.
Jim Punch stepped up to head the program and the committee reached out to Roger Hungerford, owner of the Olde Pickle Factory, for space to store the equipment. Twenty other Medina Lions volunteered to help with the program.
A week ago, the club moved truck loads of equipment from Martino’s property to the Pickle Factory and organized it in their assigned space.
The equipment includes hospital beds, wheelchairs, walkers, rollaters, canes, crutches, commodes, shower chairs and other medical items.
A small amount of equipment was kept in Lyndonville, where members of the Lyndonville High School-based Leos will manage it.
In the first days of running the program in Medina, Punch said two hospital beds were already loaned out.
“Our reward is the gratitude of the families we help,” Punch said. “It costs thousands to buy a hospital bed.”
“This program saves the community thousands of dollars,” added Medina Lions president Billy Roman.
Anyone in Orleans and Eastern Niagara County may borrow equipment from the loan closet by calling (585) 205-3502. In Lyndonville, calls may be made to (585) 281-4126.
