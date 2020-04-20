MEDINA — Employees of Orleans Community Health who work off-campus were recognized for their service last week by Medina Lions Club.
Club president Billy Roman said the organization wanted to do something for the healthcare workers who are so necessary and dedicated, especially during the current pandemic. The club voted to donate Tops gift cards to deserving members of the community, and contacted Cindy Perry, director of outreach, education and marketing at Community Partners, to ask who they would recommend to receive the gift cards.
Perry checked with hospital CEO Mark Cye, who suggested they donate the cards to hospital employees who work off-site and don’t always get a lot of recognition. This included the staff at Albion’s Urgent Care Center and those at the Dialysis Unit in Medina.
A week ago, Roman, his wife Julie and Jim Hancock visited both facilities and presented $25 gift cards. Seven cards were given to Laurie Joslyn, director of the dialysis unit, who planned to share them with staff. She said when the social distancing restrictions are lifted, perhaps the staff would all get together and share some downtime and food.
The dialysis unit serves 40 people, who come in for dialysis twice a week.
The next presentation of 15 cards was made to Nicole Helsdon, practice manager, and Bryan Yoakum, ambulatory patient representative, in Albion.
“This was very generous and thoughtful for the Lions to think of us, and we very much appreciate it,” Helsdon said.
