Medina man awarded Bronze Star

Medina resident Master Sgt. Michael J. Owczarczak has been awarded the Bronze Star for distinguished service as a Security Forces Plans Superintendent, 443d Air Expeditionary Squadron, 447th Air Expeditionary Squadron, 321st Air Expeditionary Wing, Al Asad Air Base, Iraq.
Owczarczak, a native of Buffalo, received the award during a ceremony at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station on Oct. 17.
Owczarczak is the 107th Security Forces Squadron Unit Training Manager assigned to the 107th Attack Wing located at NFARS. As the Security Forces Squadron Unit Training Manager he is responsible for planning, executing and validating required training for both state and federal contingency operations to ensure 73 defenders maintain the highest level of readiness for state and federal missions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.