A Medina resident was honored by U.S. Rep. Chris Collins as Veteran of the Month in New York's 27th Congressional District last week.
The presentation was a surprise to David Kusmierczak, a member of the American Legion and VFW posts in Medina who was told by fellow veterans Steve Johnson and Jim Freas that Collins would be making a presentation and all veterans were asked to be present.
Kusmierczak didn’t think twice about joining the military as soon as he graduated from Medina High School in 1967. He also didn’t hesitate to join the VFW (and later the American Legion) shortly after he finished his tour of duty and returned home in 1971.
That same dedication to veterans has prompted him to step up and volunteer for any activity involving veterans in his community – a commitment that hasn’t gone unnoticed by his peers.
Kusmierczak was nominated for the award by Earl Schmidt, then director of the Orleans County Veterans Services Office.
Kusmierczak wasn’t at all suspicious when his wife Barbara and children Dan Taramasco and Jeanette Voelker showed up for the event. Another son, Matthew had to work and couldn’t attend.
Barbara had been in on the award and provided Collins’ aide Alexandra Gould with his biography, which was read to the gathered group.
Kusmierczak entered the U.S. Air Force in November 1967, because he didn’t want to be drafted into the Army. He completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, then became a security policeman, serving at many Air Force bases throughout the United States.
Then came his orders to go to Vietnam, and he was sent to Bien Hoa Air Force Base near Saigon. He was there two years, working security at the bomb dump.
Kusmierczak arrived home in August 1971 and returned to his job at General Electric in Brockport, where he had worked the afternoon shift while still a junior in high school. After a year, he went to Harrison Radiator in Lockport, retiring from there after 33 years of employment.
He met his wife when he called his insurance company with a question about his policy. Barbara sold insurance and he was put in contact with her to answer his questions.
“She looked nice to me,” Kusmierczak said. “I used to call her up and pretend I needed to know how to cook something, when I really did know how to do it.”
They dated for two years before they were married in 2005. At one point, Barbara suggested maybe they should split and date other people, to make sure their relationship was going to work.
“I said, ‘No way.’ I threw down a calendar and told her to pick a date and that would be when we would get married,” Kusmierczak said.
That was the fall of 2004 and the date she picked was June 25, 2005. There were married by a justice of the peace at the Cobblestone Church in Childs.
Kusmierczak started to become more heavily involved in veterans’ activities after he retired from General Motors.
“Frank Berger got me into the Honor Guard for a veteran’s funeral,” he said. “When their chaplain took ill, Dell Stork asked me to be chaplain. I still do that.”
He has been a member of the American Legion for 28 years and a chaplain at the VFW.
Berger later introduced Kusmierczak to the Orleans County Joint Veterans’ Council, where he became their chaplain and has been president for four years. He has also been chaplain for the Orleans County American Legion for two years and for the county legislature for three years. Whenever the Legion and VFW are placing flags on veterans’ graves, firing gun salutes at veterans’ memorial sites or marching in local parades, Kusmierczak is sure to be there.
He is actively involved in fundraising for the Butts-Clark American Legion and supports the Healing Presence program, which gathers and distributes Christmas presents to homebound and nursing homebound veterans. Last year Kusmierczak distributed 69 packages to veterans.
He also participates in Wreaths Across America at Boxwood Cemetery and in any fundraisers for the VFW and American Legion.
He said it is a real honor to be recognized by Collins, and he has a spot picked out on top of a curio cabinet at home to display the framed American flag that Collins presented him. The flag was flown over the U.S. Capitol in Kusmierczak’s honor on July 17.
