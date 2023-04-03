LOCKPORT — Medina High School’s MasterMinds team won the Scholastic Bowl at WLVL-AM on March 28, defeating Starpoint. This is the second consecutive championship for Medina’s competitive trivia team, led by adviser Jeff Dole.
Schools participating in the Scholastic Bowl were Medina, Royalton-Hartland, Starpoint and Wilson. Other schools in the Scholastic Bowl were Akron, Lockport and North Tonawanda.
Members of Medina’s team were eighth grader Cole Hughes, junior Alex Balaban and senior Dan Owen DeVera.
Scholastic Bowl competitions are held once a month during January, February and March. Medina’s win earned them a trophy and $1,000, which Dole said will be used to purchase material for future competitions and food for their meets.
The members of Medina MasterMinds are all big fans of trivia, and they practice once a week as a team. Each member has different areas in which they excel. Hughes loves history. Balaban is well-read in history and politics, while DeVera is good in Shakespeare and literature.
“We all know a lot of random stuff,” Balaban said. “We try to have balance on our team.”
Dole said any student who is interested in trivia can participate in MasterMinds. No one is turned away. He has been the team's adviser since the 2013-2014 school year.
Questions for their competitions are purchased from Scott Kroner of Rochester, who is in charge of the games. He runs games all over the state, Dole said. Questions arise from dozens of subjects including geography, customs, dance, disease, algebra, art, physics, politics, pop culture and ancient history.
Dole said parents are encouraged to attend their children’s competitions and he would like to see more parents there.
